Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, a day after U.S. prices posted a modest rise. “China’s reopening is bullish for commodities, full stop,” said strategists at RBC Capital Markets. Oil traders are also looking ahead to a committee meeting of major oil producers set to discuss developments in the market on Feb. 1, as well as the European Union’s ban on Russian oil products on Feb. 5. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery CLH23 climbed by 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

