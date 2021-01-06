U.S. oil futures settle above $50 for the first time in 11 months

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with U.S. prices settling above $50 a barrel for the first time since last February, buoyed by a fourth straight decline in U.S. crude inventories, as well as Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its output by an additional 1 million barrels per day starting next month. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 70 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $50.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
