Oil prices climbed Thursday, with U.S. benchmark crude ending above $90 a barrel for the first time this year. “Oil is so bullish that even a strong dollar can’t derail the rally,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. The “risks of a significant supply shortfall should have many traders eyeing the $100 level over the next couple of months.” October West Texas Intermediate crude CLV23 rose $1.64, or nearly 1.9%, to settle at $90.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

