Oil futures marked a third straight session decline on Wednesday, with U.S. prices settling at their lowest in a month. “While the market remains moderately undersupplied for now, demand concerns continue to weigh on forward prices,” said Robbie Fraser, manager, Global Research & Analytics, at Schneider Electric. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery CLV23 declined by 75 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $78.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since July 26, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

