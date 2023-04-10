Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel — at their lowest in more than a week. “Most energy traders are still on the sidelines until we get a clearer picture on the global growth outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. May West Texas Intermediate crude CLK23 fell 96 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $79.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story