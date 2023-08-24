Oil futures inched higher on Thursday, recouping a small portion of losses from a day earlier that pulled prices to their lowest finish in a month. Oil bulls will need to see “renewed evidence of a soft/no-landing scenario in coming global economic releases and better growth metrics overseas,” said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery CLV23 climbed by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $79.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

