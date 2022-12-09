U.S. oil futures settled lower on Friday to post a weekly loss of 11%. The “short-term crude demand outlook has deteriorated significantly as no one has a strong handle on how bad a recession will hit the U.S. economy,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark WTI crude for January delivery CLF23 fell 44 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $71.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices ending at their lowest since Dec. 20, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story