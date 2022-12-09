U.S. oil futures settled lower on Friday to post a weekly loss of 11%. The “short-term crude demand outlook has deteriorated significantly as no one has a strong handle on how bad a recession will hit the U.S. economy,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark WTI crude for January delivery CLF23 fell 44 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $71.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices ending at their lowest since Dec. 20, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow ends down 300 points Friday, suffers worst week since September - December 9, 2022
- : Foreclosure activity rose 64% from a year ago in November, and was highest in these U.S. cities - December 9, 2022
- Nasdaq turns lower as U.S. stocks trade down heading toward closing bell - December 9, 2022