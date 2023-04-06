U.S. oil futures settled slightly higher on Thursday and tallied a third consecutive weekly gain for the holiday-shortened trading week. It seems that West Texas Intermediate crude “isn’t going to budge from the $80 a barrel level, even as the headlines suggest the U.S. economy is quickly weakening,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. May West Texas Intermediate crude CLK23 rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the front-month contract up nearly 6.7% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story