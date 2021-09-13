Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / U.S. oil prices climb back above $70 a barrel; natural-gas rallies to a fresh 7-year high

U.S. oil prices climb back above $70 a barrel; natural-gas rallies to a fresh 7-year high

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 14 mins ago

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly six weeks, and natural gas futures extended last week’s rally to mark a finish at the highest since February 2014. “Oil prices have continued to edge higher with U.S. supply concerns in the wake of Hurricane Ida still dominating,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. “There had been an expectation that a lot of the damage to the infrastructure caused by the storm wouldn’t take too long to fix,” he said. “This turns out to be a little wide of the mark, and could well go on for a few weeks more,” particularly with Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported Monday that an estimated 43.6% of oil production and 51.6% of natural-gas production in the Gulf remains shut in following Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 73 cents, or nearly 1.1%, to settle at $70.45 a barrel, the highest front-month contract finish since Aug. 3, FactSet data show. October natural gas rose 29 cents, or 5.9%, to settle at $5.23 per million British thermal units -a more than seven-and-half-year high. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.