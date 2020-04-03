U.S. oil prices climb by nearly 32% for the week

Oil futures climbed on Friday, with U.S. prices tallying a weekly gain of almost 32%. Prices extended their Thursday rally on growing expectations that major oil producers will reach an agreement to significantly cut production levels as efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to hurt energy demand. May West Texas Intermediate oil rose $3.02, or 11.9%, to settle at $28.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract climbed about 31.8% for the week, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story