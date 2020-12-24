U.S. oil prices eke out slight Christmas Eve gain but log first weekly loss in 2 months

Crude-oil futures settled slightly higher Thursday amid light-trading volumes in the last trading session before Christmas, with investors watching whether a U.S. fiscal package will be signed into law by President Trump. February West Texas Intermediate crude oil closed 11 cents, or 0.2%, higher at $48.23 a barrel, after notching a 2.3% gain on Wednesday. For the week, however, WTI notched a weekly loss of about 1.9%, representing its first weekly slide since the period ended Oct. 30. U.S. crude markets closed an hour earlier than usual on Thursday and will remain closed in observance of Christmas on Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

