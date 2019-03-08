U.S. oil prices end the session lower, but gain for the week

Oil futures settled lower on Friday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade and U.S. jobs data raised worries about energy demand. Prices, however, pared much of their earlier losses to finish higher for the week as a third-weekly decline in U.S. oil-drilling rigs pointed to a potential fall in domestic production activity. April West Texas Intermediate oil fell 59 cents, or 1%, to settle at $56.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $54.52. It rose 0.5% for the week.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story