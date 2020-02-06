U.S. oil prices finish modestly higher as Russia reportedly resists OPEC+ proposal for an output cut

Prices for U.S. benchmark crude futures finished higher Thursday, as traders weighed news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries proposed additional production cuts, but encountered resistance from Russia. “The decision to hastily hold the special [OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee] meeting this week had raised market expectations of swift OPEC action,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a research note dated Thursday. However, “the JTC was always going to be an imperfect vehicle for providing production clarity as it only makes policy recommendations based on scenarios to the ministers.” March West Texas Intermediate oil rose 20 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $50.95 barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story