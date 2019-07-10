U.S. oil prices jump past $60 to highest finish in 7 weeks

U.S. oil futures jumped above $60 a barrel on Wednesday to mark their highest finish in seven weeks, following a fourth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The expected formation of a tropical cyclone by Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, meanwhile, raised concerns of potential disruptions to oil and natural-gas production in the region, providing further support to oil prices. Weakness in the dollar, following remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, also provided a boost U.S. crude benchmark prices, which are traded in the greenback. August West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.60, or 4.5%, to settle at $60.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest finish since May 22 and marked a fifth straight consecutive session climb, the longest stretch of gains since February, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

