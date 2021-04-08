U.S. oil prices post a modest loss as traders eye demand, U.S.-Iran nuclear deal developments

U.S. oil futures finished modestly lower on Thursday, pressured as rising cases of COVID-19 threatened to slow global economies, and demand for energy. Traders also looked for any signs of progress toward a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal that would likely lead to more oil in the world market. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell by 17 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $59.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

