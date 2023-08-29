U.S. oil futures gained on Tuesday, settling at their highest in more than a week, as traders continued to monitor Hurricane Idalia’s path and its potential impact on energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery CLV23 climbed $1.06, or 1.3%, to settle at $81.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month finish since Aug. 18, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
