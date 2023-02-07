U.S. oil futures finished at their highest in a week on bets for strength in energy demand from China and oil-supply concerns in the Middle East following a massive earthquake on Monday. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery CLH23 rose $3.03, or 4.1%, to settle at $77.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices settled at their highest since Jan. 31, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

