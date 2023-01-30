Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in about two and a half weeks. Uncertainty surrounds the outlook for demand and production ahead of an expected interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve and a committee meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, both due Wednesday. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery CLH23 declined by $1.78, or 2.2%, to settle at $77.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month contract finish since Jan. 11, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

