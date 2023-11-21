U.S. benchmark oil futures settled with a loss on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions. Traders await this week’s U.S. supply data from the Energy Information Administration due out Wednesday morning, as well as Sunday’s expected decision on oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the allies. January West Texas Intermediate crude CLF24 fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $77.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

