U.S. oil futures settled unchanged on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains as traders awaited Wednesday’s release of the Energy Information Administration’s petroleum supply report. The government agency will release two weeks’ worth of data, for the weeks ended Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, after a systems upgrade led to a delay in last week’s data releases. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast a climb of 4.5 million barrels in U.S. commercial crude supplies for the two weeks ending Nov. 10. December West Texas Intermediate crude CLZ23 settled flat at $78.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story