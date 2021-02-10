U.S. oil prices up an 8th session after a drop in domestic crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with U.S. prices up an eighth straight session, after the Energy Information Administration reported that domestic crude stockpiles dropped by 6.6 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 5. Oil bulls have their eyes firmly set on the 2020 January price highs, “with many now citing under investment in the sector potentially causing a supply gap in the next few years,” Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, told MarketWatch. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose 32 cents, or nearly 0.6%, to settle at $58.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

