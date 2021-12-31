U.S. oil snaps 7-session streak of gains but logs best yearly rise in over a decade

U.S. oil futures on Friday settled lower on the eve of 2022, marking the first decline in the past eight sessions, but the loss belies a stellar year for crude bulls, with the commodity posting the sharpest annual rise since 2009. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery declined $1.78, or 2.3%, to end at $75.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. For the week, oil rose 1.9%, rose 13.7% in December and posteed a 0.3% rise in the quarter. For the year, WTI rallied more than 55% to clinch its sharpest annual gain in 12 years, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
