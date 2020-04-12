Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / U.S. oil trades 2% lower, gives up 6% gain in electronic trade, after OPEC forges historic energy output cut with U.S., Russia

U.S. oil trades 2% lower, gives up 6% gain in electronic trade, after OPEC forges historic energy output cut with U.S., Russia

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 6 mins ago

Oil futures Sunday evening bounced around, giving up a sharp gain in electronic trade, after Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. agreed to lead a global coalition in major oil-production cuts after days of negotiations that kicked off formally in virtual meetings starting Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was trading up by more than 6% at the start of action, but was down 1.4%, or 32 cents, at $22.44 a barrel. Last week, WTI fell nearly 20%, while June Brent crude (s: BRM20), the global benchmark, ended the period down nearly 8%. On Sunday evening, Brent was virtually unchanged at $31.48 a barrel. Markets were closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday and will be closed on Monday in Europe and other parts of the world for Easter Monday. The Sunday agreement came after President Donald Trump stepped in to take on some of the output cuts that Mexico refused to agree to. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to cut overall crude-oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting on May 1 through June 30 of this year. The reductions would then be eased to around 8 million barrels per day from July 1 through Dec. 31, followed by 6 million barrels in cuts from Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. The Associated Press described the weekended negotiations on Sunday as a last-ditch effort, including delegates from Russia, to resolve disagreements and avoid a crash in the price of crude on Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.