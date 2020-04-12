U.S. oil trades 2% lower, gives up 6% gain in electronic trade, after OPEC forges historic energy output cut with U.S., Russia

Oil futures Sunday evening bounced around, giving up a sharp gain in electronic trade, after Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. agreed to lead a global coalition in major oil-production cuts after days of negotiations that kicked off formally in virtual meetings starting Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was trading up by more than 6% at the start of action, but was down 1.4%, or 32 cents, at $22.44 a barrel. Last week, WTI fell nearly 20%, while June Brent crude (s: BRM20), the global benchmark, ended the period down nearly 8%. On Sunday evening, Brent was virtually unchanged at $31.48 a barrel. Markets were closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday and will be closed on Monday in Europe and other parts of the world for Easter Monday. The Sunday agreement came after President Donald Trump stepped in to take on some of the output cuts that Mexico refused to agree to. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to cut overall crude-oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting on May 1 through June 30 of this year. The reductions would then be eased to around 8 million barrels per day from July 1 through Dec. 31, followed by 6 million barrels in cuts from Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. The Associated Press described the weekended negotiations on Sunday as a last-ditch effort, including delegates from Russia, to resolve disagreements and avoid a crash in the price of crude on Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story