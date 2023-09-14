The U.S. on Thursday will sanction around 150 foreign companies and individuals allegedly involved in shipping American technology to Russia, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources. The move represents an expanding Western effort to cut off the flow of goods that Russia needs for its war against Ukraine, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

