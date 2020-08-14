U.S. Postal Service to raise prices on commercial packages, starting Oct. 18

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday that it is planning a temporary price increase on all commercial domestic competitive packages, starting Oct. 18. The price increase, which was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service last week, is in response to increased expenses and “heightened demand” for e-commerce package volume amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as expected holiday e-commerce. The price increase will go into effect at 1 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 18 and remain until 1 a.m on Dec. 27. The increases will apply to parcels shipped via Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and Parcel Return Service. Among the planned increases, rates for Parcel Select Ground, which currently starts at $6.92, will increase by 40 cents; Priority Mail Express Commercial, which currently starts at $22.75, will increase by $1.50; and Parcel Select Lightweight, which currently starts at $1.81, will increase by 24 cents. The news comes after United Parcel Service Inc. said last week that it planned to impose new surcharges on large shippers during the holiday season, to make up for the added costs to prepare for a surge in online orders.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

