U.S. securities regulators said late Wednesday they settled charges against RSE Markets Inc., which operates the collectibles website RallyRd, for operating as an unregistered exchange. Between July 1, 2018, and Nov. 20, 2021, RSE operated a platform that allowed U.S.-based retail investors to buy and sell securities without proper registration and offering no protections for investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged. RSE agreed to pay a civil penalty of $350,000 without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, the regulators said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story