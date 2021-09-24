: U.S. seen running out of cash between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4, as debt-limit drama continues

The U.S. government is most likely to have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 if the federal borrowing limit isn’t raised, according to a new projection released Friday by the Bipartisan Policy Center.
