Sanctions on Russia are beginning to be felt “much more keenly in the Kremlin” than they were six months ago, John Kirby, the White House national-security spokesman, said Wednesday. Speaking in a live interview with MarketWatch, Kirby also said the price cap on Russian oil has been “very effective.” Kirby addressed a potential near-term meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying it will happen when appropriate. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

