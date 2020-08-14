: U.S. seizes virtual currency accounts that allegedly funded militant groups

The Justice Department said Thursday that it has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant groups, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State, relied on to finance their organizations and violent plots.
