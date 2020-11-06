Exact numbers varied, from 116,255 recorded by the COVID Tracking Project, to the New York Times’ count of more than 117,000 new cases, and Johns Hopkins University reporting 121,054 daily cases.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. sets another grim record, with more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases for second straight day - November 5, 2020
- : Twitter suspends Steve Bannon’s podcast account over threat of violence to Fauci, Wray - November 5, 2020
- Earnings Results: Bill.com tops earnings expectations as more small businesses get back to work,but stimulus questions linger - November 5, 2020