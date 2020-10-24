: U.S. sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day, the latest ominous sign of the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.
