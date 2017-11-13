U.S. shale oil output expected to rise by 80,000 barrels a day in December: EIA

Shale crude-oil production from seven major U.S. oil plays is expected to see a monthly climb of 80,000 barrels a day in December to 6.174 million barrels a day, according to a report from the Energy Information Administration released Monday. The report has forecast increases in shale-oil output every month so far this year. Oil output from the Permian Basin, which covers parts of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, is expected to see the largest climb among the big shale plays, with an increase of 58,000 barrels a day. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to trade at $56.81 a barrel, a few minutes before the settlement on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story