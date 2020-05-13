U.S. stock futures about flat following Tuesday’s sharp selloff

U.S. stock index futures were little changed late Tuesday, following a sharp selloff on Wall Street during the regular trading day. As of 10:45 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were off 11 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were down fractionally. On Tuesday, the Dow slid 450 points, its worst one-day percentage loss since May 1. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell more than 2%. The nation’s top public health officials on Tuesday warned senators that new coronavirus outbreaks were all but certain if businesses around the country reopen too soon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

