U.S. stock index futures were little changed late Tuesday, following a sharp selloff on Wall Street during the regular trading day. As of 10:45 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were off 11 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were down fractionally. On Tuesday, the Dow slid 450 points, its worst one-day percentage loss since May 1. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell more than 2%. The nation’s top public health officials on Tuesday warned senators that new coronavirus outbreaks were all but certain if businesses around the country reopen too soon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
U.S. stock futures about flat following Tuesday’s sharp selloff
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)