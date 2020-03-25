U.S. stock futures decline despite coronavirus-aid deal

U.S. stock index futures dipped early Wednesday, after the Dow surged to its best percentage gain since 1933 as Wall Street anticipated Congress’s passage of a massive fiscal stimulus package to battle the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Agreement on the $2 trillion bill came after midnight, but had little immediate effect in futures trading. After jumping as much as 400 points initially, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures retreated and were down about 130 points, or a loss of 0.6%, as of 12:30 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were more than 1% down. Earlier, the Dow rose 2,112.98 points, or 11.37%, to close at 20,704.91, the S&P 500 index advanced 209.93 points, 9.38%, to close at 2,447.33, and the Nasdaq Composite index gained 557.18 points, or 8.12%, ending trading at 7,417.86.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

