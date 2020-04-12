U.S. stock futures decline in choppy trade after oil producers reach pact to end price war

U.S. stock-index futures opened higher Sunday evening but soon gave up early gains, tracking choppy trade in oil futures after major oil producers reached an agreement on output cuts that ends a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Traders are returning from a three-day Easter weekend after the S&P 500 posted its strongest weekly rise since 1974 in a move attributed in part to hopes the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing a peak. Nymex West Texas Intermediate crude , the U.S. benchmark, traded 1.8% lower after opening with strong gains. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 400 points, or 1.7%, at 23,218, while S&P 500 futures fell 1.6% to 2,735 and Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 1.5% to 8,106.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story