U.S. stock futures dip after Wall Street ends day with modest gains

U.S. stock index futures were down slightly late Wednesday, after the Dow closed more than 200 points higher. As of 8:15 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down about 50 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were off about the same percentage. Earlier, stocks closed moderately higher as investors focused their hopes on a coronavirus vaccine and indications of increased business activity. The Dow gained 227.44 points, or 0.9%, to end at 26,870.03. The S&P 500 index advanced 29.04 points, or 0.9%, to close at 3,226.56, while the Nasdaq Composite closed 61.91 points higher, or 0.6%, at 10,550.49.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

