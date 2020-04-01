U.S. stock futures fall after grim coronavirus forecast

U.S. stock index futures fell late Tuesday, indicating losses when the market opens to a new month Wednesday. As of 9:45 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down more than 260 points, or 1.2%, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were also around down around 1%. Earlier in the day, the Dow closed down 410 points, closing out the first quarter down 14%, its worst quarterly performance since 1987. After the markets closed Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned the coming weeks would be “very painful,” as the White House projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

