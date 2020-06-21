U.S. stock futures fall as global coronavirus cases continue to rise

U.S. stock futures fell late Sunday as new global coronavirus cases reached a single-day record high. As of 6:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down about 150 points, or 0.6%, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures declining as well. On Sunday, the World Health Organization said new conavirus cases rose by 183,000 in the previous 24 hours, with Brazil and the U.S. leading the way. Last week on Wall Street, all three major indexes made weekly gains, though the Dow closed with a three-day losing streak. On Friday the Dow closed 208.64 points lower, down 0.8%, at 25,871.46, after being as much as 371 points higher at an intraday peak. The S&P 500 index fell 17.60 points, or 0.6%, to close at 3,097.74, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 3.07 points, less than 0.1%, to close at 9,946.12.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

