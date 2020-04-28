U.S. stock futures fall as oil prices continue to tumble

U.S. stock index futures sank Monday night as crude oil prices continued to fall. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last down about 100 points, or 0.5%, and S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped as well. June WTI crude , the U.S. benchmark was down more than 14%, below $11 a barrel, after tumbling nearly 25% during Monday’s trading on renewed worries about a scarcity of places to store an overflow of crude. June Brent crude , the international benchmark, fell more than 4% Monday night after sliding nearly 7% the previous session.

On Wall Street Monday, the Dow scored its fourth straight session of gains as countries and U.S. states started to reopen — or at least plan how to reopen — their economies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

