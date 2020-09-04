U.S. stock futures flat after ugly day on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures recovered after sinking in early-session trading late Thursday as traders braced for more losses following a sharp selloff during regular trading. As of 8 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures , which had been down around 200 points, were flat, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures largely recovered from early-session losses as well. Earlier, Wall Street saw its worst day since June, as the Dow fell more than 800 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500 sank 3.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 5%. Some analysts said the losses were the result of profit-taking, coming after all three indexes hit record highs earlier in the week, capping a months-long rally.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story