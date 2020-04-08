U.S. stock futures flat after Wall Street’s latest rally

U.S. stock index futures were about flat late Wednesday, after stocks closed sharply higher earlier in the day. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last up 20 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were down slightly. In regular trading Wednesday, stocks rallied on investors’ hopes for more support from the Fed and the potential for a sooner-than-expected rollback of containment measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Dow closed up nearly 800 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

