U.S. stock futures flat ahead of another big earnings week

U.S. stock index futures were little changed late Sunday, as Wall Street awaits another busy earnings week while negotiations for another pandemic-relief bill continue on Capitol Hill. As of 8:45 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were about flat, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures rose slightly. Stocks rose Friday, but the three major indexes closed the week mixed, with the Dow dipping slightly while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made gains. Lawmakers reportedly remain far apart on a coronavirus aid bill that would restore jobless benefits to millions of people, after a $600-a-week benefit expired Friday. This week, Wall Street will see quarterly earnings reports from 130 members of the S&P 500, including Walt Disney Co. , Uber Technologies Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story