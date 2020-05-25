U.S. stock futures flat amid growing tensions with China

U.S. stock index futures gave up early-session gains late Sunday amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China. As of 9:45 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures , which had been up more than 100 points, were up just 14 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures tracked similarly. U.S. equity markets are closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Stocks were little changed on Friday but for the week, the Dow [sL djia] climbed 3.3%, the S&P 500 advanced 3.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.4%. Traders are keeping an eye on how the U.S. and other global economies are faring as businesses gradually reopen from coronavirus-related shutdowns. But new tensions between the U.S. and China have risen, with a top White House aide saying Sunday that the U.S. may sanction China if a bill limiting Hong Kong’s autonomy is approved.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
