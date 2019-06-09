U.S. stock futures gain after tariffs against Mexico averted

U.S. stock markets futures jumped Sunday, suggesting gains on Wall Street on Monday, following President Donald Trump’s announcement Friday that the U.S. would not impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures surged more than 100 points soon after trading began, and S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures also rose.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

