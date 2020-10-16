U.S. stock futures get a lift from Pfizer vaccine news

U.S. stock futures moved higher Friday after Pfizer said it could file for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the COVID-19 vaccine it’s created with BioNTech in late November. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently rose 70 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also increased.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
