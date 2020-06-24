U.S. stock futures inch higher after another day of gains on Wall Street

U.S. stock market futures edged higher late Tuesday, following another record-high close for the Nasdaq. As of 9 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 50 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures inched up as well. Stock indexes closed higher Tuesday, led by tech stocks as Apple Inc. closed at a record high. The Dow rose 131.14 points, or 0.5%, to close at 26,156.10, the S&P 500 index gained 13.43 points, or 0.4%, finishing at 3,131.29, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 74.89 points, or 0.7%, to end at a new record of 10,131.37.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

