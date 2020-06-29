U.S. stock futures inch up after Friday’s 700-point slide by the Dow

U.S. stock index futures reversed course and edged up late Sunday, after the Dow sank more than 700 points Friday. After falling around 150 points at the start of the electronic trading session, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up around 70 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:30 p.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures inched up too. Wall Street ended Friday at its lowest levels in about two weeks as coronavirus cases continued to surge in Southern and Western states, bringing a relatively quick economic rebound into doubt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 730.05 points, or 2.8%, lower at 25,015.55; and the S&P 500 index retreated 74.71 points, or 2.4%, to close at 3,009.05, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 259.78 points to reach 9,757.22, off 2.6%. For the week, the Dow lost 3.3%, the S&P 500 notched a 2.9% decline, and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story