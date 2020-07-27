U.S. stock futures inch up ahead of big earnings week

U.S. stock index futures rose late Sunday, ahead of a busy earnings week. As of 9:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 100 points, or 0.4%, as were S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures , with all three recovering from early-session lows. Stocks sank Friday, and for the week the Dow ended 0.8% lower, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%, and the Nasdaq lost 1.3%. About 180 of the S&P 500’s companies will report quarterly earnings this week, including Alphabet , Amazon , Apple and Facebook . On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department will release second-quarter GDP data, with economists expecting an unprecedented 33% contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

