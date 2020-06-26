U.S. stock futures little changed after results of Fed stress tests

U.S. stock index futures were little changed late Thursday, after the Federal Reserve announced the results of its latest stress tests. As of 9 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 50 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were about flat. After the market closed, the Fed announced moves to preserve banks’ capital and said it will proceed on a quarter-by-quarter basis amid the uncertainty of the economic downturn. The Fed’s stress tests found all major banks remain well-capitalized. A day after an ugly selloff, Wall Street closed solidly higher Thursday amid new worries about rising coronavirus cases in many states. The Dow rose 299.66 points, 1.2%, to close at 25,745.60 in up-and-down trading, while the S&P 500 index gained 33.43 points, or 1.1%, to 3,083,76. and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 107.84 points, or 1.1%, to 10,017.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
