U.S. stock index futures were little changed late Monday, after the Dow rallied to its best gain in about three weeks. As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures rose slightly. Earlier in the day, the Dow gained 580.25 points, or 2.3%, closing near a session high of 25,595.80. The S&P 500 index advanced 44.19 points, or 1.5%, to finish at 3,053.24, and the Nasdaq Composite Index picked up 116.93 points, or 1.2%, to close at 9,874.15. While rising coronavirus cases have worried investors, stocks are on pace to end June in positive territory. The Dow has risen 0.8% this month and the S&P 500 is up 0.3%, while the Nasdaq has surged more than 4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
U.S. stock futures little changed as Wall Street aims to end month in positive territory
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)